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A surprise shakes the FIFA elections: Infantino on the brink of an electoral gift
By Abdelmawgood Samir,2 days ago
That leaves Infantino's opponents scrambling for an alternative. They had pinned their hopes on the French coach as the standout contender and the man most capable of mounting a serious electoral challenge. French newspaper "L'Équipe" reported that Wenger is leaning towards staying out of the race, with his position expected...