undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Last Second Goal Seals Matchup for JSU, Tigers Head Back to the SWAC Championship Match
10 days ago
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas | Jackson State paired an early breakthrough with a determined defensive effort Friday, blanking Alabama A&M, 2-0, at the PVAMU Soccer Complex. Karime Antonio-Lopez delivered the game-winning goal on a first-half penalty kick, and Kyla Gomez added the finishing touch in the final seconds as the Tigers improved to 10-6-3 overall. Goalkeeper Taylor Osborn recorded three saves across 90 minutes to anchor the shutout.