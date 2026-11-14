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Nobscot Housing Plan Keeps Shrinking as Framingham Council Weighs Rezoning
By Benjamin Cortez,2 days ago
A long-debated housing proposal for a roughly 30-acre swath of Framingham's Nobscot neighborhood has shrunk again, with the latest version calling for between 325 and 350 units — down from an earlier 416-unit plan that itself followed concepts once contemplated at more than 1,000 potential units back in 2024. The Planning and Zoning Subcommittee discussed the scaled-back proposal on November 9, but has not finalized a unit count, leaving the project in limbo even as one councilor pushes to speed things along.