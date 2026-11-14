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Fierce competition for the presidency of the Italian federation: Galliani changes the rules of the game against Malagò
By Ahmad Salah,2 days ago
The Italian Football Federation confirmed on Saturday that it had accepted the applications of Giovanni Malagò and Adriano Galliani to contest the elections for the federation presidency on 14 December. The pair are now the two approved candidates for the post. Malagò is 67. Galliani is 82. They enter...
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