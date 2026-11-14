undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Norway v Wales 1-0 LIVE: Nusa breaks the deadlock!
By Emanuele Tramacere,2 days ago
Norway v Wales kicks off matchday five of Group 4 in League A of the 2026/2027 Nations League at 6pm at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. Haaland and his team-mates, like Craig Bellamy's Wales players, need a win to keep alive their hopes of catching second-placed Denmark and potentially reaching the tournament finals as the best runners-up behind already-qualified Portugal.