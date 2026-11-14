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U.S. Census Bureau Hiring Field Reps in Washington Co. Area
By Tom Davis,2 days ago
The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for additional field representatives in the Bartlesville area to help conduct surveys and collect information used to guide community planning, business development and government services. Appearing on KWON Radio’s Community Connection program, Terry Lonski, a local Census Bureau field representative, discussed the employment opportunities....