undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kansas State at TCU: 2026 Game 10
By JT VanGilder,2 days ago
A delayed trip and a tough defense to face. This could get ugly. 2026 has not been a kind year to the Kansas State Wildcats. Between injuries plaguing the quarterback and o-line rooms, struggles with the new staff, and now a nation-wide issue that prevented the team from arriving yesterday as normally scheduled in Fort Worth, very little has gone right in Collin Klein’s first season back leading his Alma Mater.