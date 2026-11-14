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Frosinone sporting director Castagnini: “Raimondo, Palmisani and Kvernadze - with Clara Vista in January, we have the strength to keep them all”
By Gianluca Minchiotti,2 days ago
To mark his 70th birthday, Radio Sportiva interviewed Frosinone sporting director Renzo Castagnini, who said: "The results so far have been unexpected, but the road ahead is long and difficult. It's a good start, but we still have an uphill climb. We had faith in last year's squad. We achieved an important promotion, losing only three matches. Strong players have arrived, and some are still settling in. With Clara Vista (the investment fund that acquired 80% of the club), we have resources and prospects."