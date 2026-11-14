undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Boston Fed Chief Says Inflation Fight Trumps Housing Pain as Rates Stay Above 7%
By Benjamin Cortez,2 days ago
The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston says the fight against inflation is worth the pain it's causing homebuyers. Susan Collins signaled Friday that tighter monetary policy may be needed to cool prices, even as she acknowledged that higher interest rates can limit housing affordability and slow construction across the country.