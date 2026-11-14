undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Buffalo Prospect Update - 2026 Draftees - Part 1
By Michael Augello,2 days ago
Here is a quick update on Buffalo Sabres selected in 2026:. The 18-year-old blueliner was a slight surprise as the fourth overall selection in Buffalo last June over other highly-ranked defensemen at the top of the 2026 Draft class (Albert Smits, Carson Carels, Chase Reid, and Keaton Verhoeff). The 6’2”, 208 lb righty posted big numbers in his second season with the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders (28 goals, 50 assists in 68 games) and opted like many of the top prospects to shift to the NCAA this season.