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Earlier PRRT in Neuroendocrine Tumors Puts Pharmacists at the Center of Coordination
By Ryu Kariyawasam-Chavez, Content Associate,2 days ago
In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Thomas Hope, MD, explains how earlier consideration of peptide receptor radionuclide therapy in neuroendocrine tumors makes treatment scheduling and continuity of care essential opportunities for pharmacists. Peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) belongs earlier in the treatment discussion for selected patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs),...