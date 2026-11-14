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Chicago South Shore, South Bend Railroad Receives $2.88M Federal CRISI Grant Award
By News Release,12 days ago
Chicago South Shore & South Bend Railroad (CSS), an Anacostia Rail Holdings Company (ARH), has been awarded $2.88 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program. The funding will support the Indiana – Freight, Rail Safety & Service Reliability Improvement Project. CRISI is a highly competitive grant program, and this award was made with the full support of Governor Braun and the Northwest Indiana congressional delegation.
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