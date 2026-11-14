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Merck Sharp & Dohme Updates Mometamax Single Otic Suspension Product Information
By GOAI Share To,12 days ago
Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. updated the product information for Mometamax Single, an otic suspension containing gentamicin, posaconazole, and mometasone furoate, on November 13, 2026. The updated documentation provides clinical and regulatory details regarding the composition and application of this veterinary medication, which is used to treat specific ear conditions in animals.