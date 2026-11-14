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Goodwill Indianapolis Among Recipients of Old National Bank Foundation Donations
By News Release,13 days ago
As part of its 20th anniversary celebration, and two decades of helping build stronger, more vibrant and prosperous communities, the Old National Bank Foundation in 2026 is donating a total of $20,000 to 20 nonprofit organizations throughout its nine-state footprint, including Goodwill Indianapolis. Recognizing that barriers to employment are often...
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