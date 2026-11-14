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Counselor Kerry Ingles Sailed into the Retirement Sunset. So why is she back at SLOHS?
By Kamiko Aldridge,12 days ago
Ingles is here for another year and retirement needs to be put on hold for the students that need her. Photo courtesy of senior Kamiko Aldridge. Rumors last year at San Luis Obispo High School said that longtime counselor Kerry Ingles was going to retire. Still, the truth is Ingles was only going to retire to half time and was going to help with dual enrollment for Cuesta.