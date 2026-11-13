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David Estrada Honored With One Albuquerque Award for November
11 days ago
Academy head coach gets recognition for his community work. Albuquerque, NM – On Thursday afternoon New Mexico United Academy Head Coach and first team assistant coach David Estrada was awarded the One Albuquerque Award for the month of November. Estrada was awarded this honor from the Mayor of Albuquerque for his commitment to improving the community through his acts of service with the academy program.
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