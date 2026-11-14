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Lewis Hamilton Named His Toughest F1 Rival Ever - Not Verstappen or Schumacher
By Robin Mumford,2 days ago
Lewis Hamilton has cemented his place as one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time, having excelled in the sport ever since making his debut back in 2007. Throughout the 2010s, it would have been easy to look at motorsport and think it was a one-horse race, with the then-Mercedes frontman claiming seven F1 Drivers' Championships to draw level with Michael Schumacher's record tally.