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Final Presentation of the Master Plan for the Former Atlanta Prison Farm
By Liza Mueller,12 days ago
Restoration Memorial & Preserve is a Department of Parks and Recreation-led master planning and design effort focused on the former Atlanta Prison Farm site, which is intended as a public green space and memorial. Located adjacent to Intrenchment Creek near Key Road, the more than 125-acre site sits within the broader South River watershed. The long-term vision is to create a public green space for the entire City that serves the local community’s needs, supports ecological restoration, offers opportunities for reflection, education, recreation, and healing, and elevates this site’s story to regional and even national significance.