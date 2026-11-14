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Trying to Catch a Break: The Competitive Culture of College suffocates SLOHS Seniors
By Samantha Pearson,12 days ago
Senior Ava Connolly studying for finals week with the weight of college applications on her shoulders. Photo courtesy of junior Samantha Pearson. As students prepare for life after high school, getting into college can feel like a competition to build the most impressive resume possible. San Luis Obispo High School students feel the pressure to earn the highest grades and participate in the most extracurriculars. As it becomes increasingly more important to stand out on college admissions, when does striving for success become a sacrifice of students’ well-being, interests, and high school experience?