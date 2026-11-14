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Zionsville's New Kroger Marketplace Sets Jan. 14 Opening, Adds Cheese Shop and Popcorn Stand
By Jon Anderson,2 days ago
Zionsville's long-awaited Kroger Marketplace has a move-in date. The 118,000-square-foot grocery store at 6441 Center Dr., south of Whitestown Parkway, is set to open Jan. 14, 2027, giving local shoppers their first real look at what's coming to the site. According to Current Publishing, which received an exclusive tour of...
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