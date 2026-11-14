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Self-learning AI releases NFL picks, score predictions for every Week 10 game
By Daniel Kohn,2 days ago
Several divisional matchups highlight Week 10 despite four teams having byes -- the Bears, Broncos, Eagles and Buccaneers. Among the top divisional clashes on Sunday include Bills vs. Jets (+7.5), Panthers vs. Saints (-2.5), Jaguars vs. Titans (+10.5), Vikings vs. Packers (-3), Rams vs. Cardinals (+9.5) and Steelers vs. Bengals (-3.5) on 'Sunday Night Football.' There are a few key conference matchups as well, including Texans vs. Browns (+4.5), Dolphins vs. Colts (-3.5) and 49ers vs. Cowboys (+4.5). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: