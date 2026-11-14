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5th Annual Boos on the Block
By Sydney Sevdalis,12 days ago
There’s a lot to appreciate about neighbors who make time to bring everyone together, and the folks behind Shelby Place’s annual Boos on the Block deserve some recognition. Their annual Halloween gathering near the corner of Shelby Place and Danner Street gives families an afternoon to enjoy the neighborhood and each other, thanks to residents willing to organize, contribute, and help cover the costs.