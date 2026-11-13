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5TYNTK November 13 – LePage Wins Congress, State Park Upgrades, Portland Coyote Sightings, Microsoft Global Outage, Bread & Friends Expands
By Ryan Deelon,4 days ago
1. Former Maine Governor Paul LePage has officially won the state’s 2nd Congressional District race following a ranked-choice voting tabulation. LePage defeated Democrat Matt Dunlap with 50.81% of the final vote, compared to Dunlap’s 49.18%. Dunlap conceded last week, and LePage has already been in Washington for new member orientation. He’ll replace outgoing Congressman Jared Golden. (WMTW)