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Aaron McCallum: Warning To Simey Doherty After Being ‘Robbed’, BKB 61 Rematch, and Javon Wright’s Belt
By Dylan Bowker,2 days ago
› Aaron McCallum: Warning To Simey Doherty After Being ‘Robbed’, BKB 61 Rematch, and Javon Wright’s Belt. Aaron McCallum runs it back with Simey Doherty on November 14th in a title eliminator bout on November 14th in London. Touching on his current placement within the hierarchy of the bare knuckle game, Aaron McCallum said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],