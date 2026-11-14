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How Give Miami Day changes South Florida — and how you can help soon
By WLRN Public Media,2 days ago
Mark your calendars: Give Miami Day is returning for its 15th year, giving people in South Florida another chance to open their wallets to help local causes. The 24-hour philanthropic event, hosted by the Miami Foundation, is on Thursday, Nov. 19, from midnight to 11:59 p.m. But early online giving opens at midnight on Saturday, Nov. 14, and runs through Nov. 18.