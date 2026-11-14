undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Democrat Nicole Locklin files suit against Miami-Dade elections chief, seeks Nov. 3 vote records
By WLRN Public Media,2 days ago
Democrat congressional candidate Nicole Locklin is going to court to compel the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections to release outstanding records from the November 3 general election, escalating her push for answers after her publicly reported vote total dropped on Election Night in Florida’s surprisingly competitive 26th Congressional District race.