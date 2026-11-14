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‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 4: Why Raamla Mohamed Hunter Let Jax Stewart Unravel | EURexclusiveWATCH
By JillMunroe,2 days ago
Hulu's “Reasonable Doubt” creator explains why Jax Stewart's painful recovery, addiction struggles and emotional unraveling are central to Season 4. *Jax Stewart knows how to make a jury believe her. In Season 4 of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt, the Los Angeles defense attorney played by Emayatzy Corinealdi is trying to convince her family, her colleagues and herself that she’s ready to go back to work after a shooting. She’s still in pain, and she’s growing dependent on painkillers.