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Bighorn Bulletin
By Angela Viera,13 days ago
Community Helpers Bring Learning to Life for First and Second Graders. First- and second-grade students at Oasis Academy have been getting a closer look at the important roles community helpers play in keeping their community safe, healthy, and running smoothly. Through a series of classroom visits, local professionals have taken time to share their experiences, explain their careers, and teach students valuable lessons connected to their everyday work.