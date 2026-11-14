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Ancient Peruvians Rewrote Their Own DNA to Survive the Brutal Andes
13 days ago
High in the Andes, where the air is so thin that a modern traveler gasps climbing a single flight of stairs, ancient Peruvians not only survived — they built civilizations that endured for millennia. A growing body of genomic research is revealing exactly how they did it, tracing a story written not just in stone temples and pottery shards, but in human DNA itself.