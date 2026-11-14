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Prehistoric Portuguese Drank Milk Millennia Before Their Bodies Could Handle It
By Caroline,12 days ago
It is smaller than a fingernail clipping, yellowish, hardened to the consistency of old stone — and inside it, invisible to any naked eye that ever lived, is the record of a meal eaten thousands of years ago in what is now southern Portugal. The person who ate that meal left no name, no written word, no monument with their face carved into it. What they left, pressed into the calcified plaque along their gumline, was milk.