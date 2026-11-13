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Fayetteville State Football Earns Nine All-CIAA Selections, Five All-Rookie Honors
9 days ago
DURHAM, N.C. – Fayetteville State University football was well represented when the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announced its 2026 All-Conference Teams and Individual Awards, highlighted by freshman defensive back Zyking Patillo earning CIAA Rookie of the Year honors. The Broncos placed nine student-athletes on the All-CIAA Football Teams and had five players selected to the CIAA All-Rookie Team.
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