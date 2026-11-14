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Herod’s Tomb Hid on His Own Man-Made Mountain for 35 Years
By Tim Flight,12 days ago
Stand in the Judean desert south of Jerusalem on a clear morning and you will see it before you can explain it: a perfect cone rising from the scrubland, too symmetrical for geology, too massive for accident, its silhouette hovering above the heat haze like something dreamed rather than built. For Ehud Netzer, an Israeli archaeologist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, that cone became the consuming obsession of a career — and, in the end, something closer to a fate.
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