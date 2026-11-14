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9 Ways Forensic Archaeology Is Finding and Identifying Missing American Soldiers
By Sean Alison,12 days ago
Somewhere in a Polish field, a college student in an ROTC uniform kneels in the dirt and sifts soil through a screen, looking for the bones of a man who never came home from World War II. That image — young soldiers learning to find old ones — captures something essential about a quiet, decades-long mission that spans crashed bombers in the Pacific, forensic labs in Hawaii, and living rooms where elderly relatives swab their cheeks to give a name back to a grave. What follows is a close look at the scientists, veterans, agencies, and emerging technologies carrying that work forward.