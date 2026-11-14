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What 49ers GM John Lynch reportedly wanted from Vikings in Mac Jones trade ask
By Angelina Martin,2 days ago
Mac Jones remains on the 49ers after a busy 2026 NFL trade deadline, but it wasn't for a lack of trying by at least one other NFC team. Before they reunited with Kirk Cousins in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Minnesota Vikings checked in on Jones -- but the 49ers' asking price for their valued backup was too high, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, citing sources.