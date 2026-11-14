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Confederate Flag on Nashville Racecar Sparks Demands for Enforceable Fairgrounds Rules
By David García,2 days ago
A Pure Stock racecar carrying a Confederate flag on its roof competed at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway during the Friday night program on Nov. 6, and track officials say nobody flagged it until four days later. The car belonged to driver Joseph West Jr., and its appearance has since pulled in the Nashville NAACP, Metro Council members, and the city board that oversees the publicly owned racetrack.