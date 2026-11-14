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UPDATE:VisionQuest Finale Is Marvel's Most-Watched In 3 Years — And It's A Major Win For Avengers: Doomsday
2 days ago
UPDATE: VisionQuest's post-credits scene, teasing the Scarlet Witch's role in Avengers: Doomsday after she's captured by Doctor Doom, was obviously a huge draw in terms of the finale's viewership (more on that below). However, there's been a lot of speculation about whether that was Robert Downey Jr.'s voice emanating from...