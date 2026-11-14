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Marietta, is it that time already?
By Denice Halstied, Marietta Main Street,2 days ago
Marietta Main Street spreads holiday cheer at Festival of Lights. Thanksgiving may not have arrived just yet, but Christmas magic is already making its way to Ardmore!. Soon, the Festival of Lights at Regional Park will be shining brightly, transforming the park into a spectacular wonderland filled with holiday memories, sparkling displays, and the magic of the season.