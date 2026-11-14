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Lakers Wing Gets ‘Honest’ About JJ Redick Audit
By Sean Deveney,2 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers had a welcome break in the schedule this week, getting their league-best 11th win on Wednesday in Milwaukee before coming home for three days off before playing Phoenix on the road on Sunday. At 11-2, the team is tied for the lead in the Western Conference with the Spurs, a position that even the most optimistic of Lakers fans would not have foreseen at this point in the year. One player who has been a pleasant surprise: Ziaire Williams, who is averaging a career-high 11.0 points while making 56.3% of his shots and 46.5% of his 3s.