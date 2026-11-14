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‘It Would Actually Benefit (LeBron James) Even More’ – NBA Champion Urges Nick Nurse to Change 76ers Star’s Role
By Mohamed Rizvi,2 days ago
Kendrick Perkins thinks LeBron James has lost the burst that carried him for two decades. He also has a lineup fix in mind for the Philadelphia 76ers: play James at center. Perkins, a former NBA player, made the case on the Road Trippin' Show after he was asked to explain his earlier remark that James looks old for the first time in more than 20 years.