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West Coast Pro “West Coast 8” results (11/13): Vetter’s review of Mio Momono vs. Johnnie Robbie for the WCPW Women’s Title, Motor City Machine Guns vs. Crush Boys
2 days ago
November 13, in San Francisco, California, at the United Irish Cultural Center. The lights were on. This is a small venue, so it’s packed with 200 or so fans. Righteous Reg and Trey Williams provided commentary, but their audio track was a bit too quiet. * Hours before the...