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Kindo Raises $30 Million In Funding
By Editorial,13 days ago
STechCompanyNews.com helps you discover the latest insights on AI, venture funding, innovative companies, and the software tools shaping the future. Kindo recently raised $30 million in a growth funding round, co-led by Crosspoint Capital and Forgepoint Capital, to scale its enterprise AI agent management platform and accelerate development of its AI Control Center and Deep Hat models.