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Stalled Portland Low-Income Housing Project Now Costs Nearly $1 Million Per Apartment
By Lucille McNamara,13 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — By the time families move into Monarca, the low-income housing development formerly known as Minnesota Place, the cost per apartment will have nearly tripled from the original estimate. Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) has revealed that the $56.2 million budget includes previous financing and redevelopment...
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