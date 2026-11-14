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Oregon Orders Data Centers to Pay Their Own Power Costs Under New Pacific Power Rules
By Diane Megaw,13 days ago
With the cost of supplying large data centers with power increasingly extending beyond the actual facilities, Oregon approved new rules for Pacific Power on Friday, November 13, in an effort to stop those costs from landing on ordinary household electricity bills. Pacific Power’s New Data Center Rate Structure Starts January...
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