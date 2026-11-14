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VIDEO — Ex-Officer Convicted of Child Rape in Louisiana to Be Castrated: ‘We Will Take His Manhood!’
By Amy Furr,2 days ago
A 31-year-old Louisiana man who received three life sentences for raping children and possessing child pornography will also be castrated. A jury convicted former New Roads police officer and volunteer firefighter Kedreyon K. Williams in October after deliberating for slightly more than 30 minutes, KBTX reported Friday. According to the...