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Watch: Hoobastank Performs Hit Song for Fellow Plane Passengers During Nationwide Flight Grounding
By Alana Mastrangelo,2 days ago
Rock bands Hoobastank, Simple Plan, and The Used entertained their fellow airline passengers on Friday by performing their hit songs during a nationwide grounding of all flights, according to video footage posted to social media. Passengers sang along as Hoobastank frontman Doug Robb stood in the aisle wearing a hoodie,...