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PHU, St. Pete, Hollins stay unbeaten in boys soccer
By Bob Putnam,2 days ago
Palm Harbor University is putting up numbers nobody else in Pinellas County can touch. The Hurricanes won 7-0 at Sickles on Nov. 10 and 7-0 at home against Northeast on Nov. 12. That makes them 4-0-1, with 33 goals scored and two allowed. Senior Mohamed Tajeddine had five goals and two assists in the two games. That included a hat trick against Northeast. Tajeddine and fellow senior Oliver Janicki lead the team with eight goals each. Daniel Barrios had three assists against Sickles.