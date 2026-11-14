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Costly Mistakes to Avoid in Therapy
By Raven Sinead,2 days ago
Therapy offers invaluable support and guidance to help us get through life’s hurdles, and it can be a transformative experience and a necessary step for healing. Although the relationship between you and your therapist should be based on trust and open communication, certain factors could hinder your progress and make your therapy sessions less effective (we know how detrimental this can be for us melanated folks, who rarely seek therapy as it is).