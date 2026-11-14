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NuMark Credit Union Receives 2026 Outstanding Credit Union of the Year Award
2 days ago
NuMark Credit Union (NuMark), serving the communities of Northern Illinois, is proud to announce they received the 2026 Outstanding Credit Union Award in the over $500 million asset size category from the Illinois Credit Union League (ICUL). The award was given to representatives of the credit union at the ICUL’s Annual Convention’s Chairperson’s Celebration and Awards Reception on Friday, October 23.