undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Milwaukee travelers react Saturday morning after nationwide FAA ground stop is lifted
By Ellie Nakamoto-White,2 days ago
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than 15,000 U.S. flights were canceled Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop. That was lifted hours later, however thousands of flights Saturday are still expected to be canceled or delayed. Travelers at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport who spoke to CBS...