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Will Utah and UCLA Remain Perfect? Latest Prices on Kalshi
2 days ago
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services. Two FBS teams are still undefeated. On Friday night, UCLA got one step closer to an undefeated season. And Utah will look to secure their Week 11 win on Saturday night, but they must get through a ranked opponent on the road.